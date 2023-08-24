BOULDER — It doesn’t take much to be the longest-tenured member of the Colorado defense.

On the defensive line, in particular, the players that have been in Boulder the longest still have yet to take a snap for the Buffaloes. But there’s already a clear leader in that group — and the defense as a whole. It didn’t take too long this spring to figure out who it was, either.

Coaches and players have raved about Dartmouth transfer Shane Cokes since he stepped on campus. With the season opener Sept. 2 at TCU, Cokes is one of the most important players on the CU defense.

“I’ve leaned on him a lot,” defensive tackles coach Sal Sunseri said. “He comes out to work every single day and he’s a true pro.”

The Buffaloes defensive line group doesn’t have a single returning player from last year’s team, making Cokes’ role that much more important as players were tasked with learning defensive coordinator Charles Kelly’s system.

“A lot of growing,” Cokes said, describing fall camp for the defense. “It was definitely a little bit of growing pains, I would say, in the beginning of the summer and then fall camp, but I think now we’re starting to understand each other, starting to play more as a group, rather than as an individual.”

The leadership role has come natural to Cokes, even if it’s something he didn’t do much of until his senior year at Dartmouth. But it was something he saw was missing when he got to CU.

“Here I can really just jump into that (leadership) role,” Cokes said. “I have to be that vocal leader.”

Cokes also serves as sort of an intermediary between Sunseri and his teammates on the interior of the defensive line. Sunseri, the veteran position coach who brings his boisterous energy and colorful language to practice every day, can be an adjustment for players who aren’t used to that style of coaching.

But Cokes remembers an old saying from his dad: listen to what I’m saying, but don’t hear what I’m saying. Basically, it’s more about the message itself than the way it’s delivered.

“Coach Sal’s communication is definitely unique amongst the coaching staff, but that’s him,” Cokes said. “He’s that way with everybody. You have to respect it. He gets on everybody. He’s going to say it in his way every single time, so you just have to take the coaching and learn from it.”

While Cokes' leadership abilities speak for themselves at this point, so does his play on the field where he figures to be a starter who plays a lot of snaps for the Buffaloes this fall.

If there's one group on the defensive line that is lacking a little bit of depth right now, it's in the interior.

Stopping the run will be key after teams gashed the Buffaloes for big gains play after play in 2022. While there are plenty of versatile players across the D-line that are capable of getting to the quarterback, CU needs a handful of players, mainly newcomers like Florida State transfer Bishop Thomas and Tennessee transfer Amari McNeill, to be immediate contributors.

“I’m going to lean on everybody that plays up front," Sunseri said. "It’s a collective group stopping the run. Everybody’s gotta be in the right gap, fit the right hands and do what needs to get done.”

Irvin the latest big guest at CU Buffaloes practice

The VIP list in Boulder gets stronger every week.

Earlier in the month it was Urban Meyer and Terrell Owens who visited Coach Prime and the Buffaloes. This week Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead stopped by. Wednesday may have had the biggest surprise appearance, though, as Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, who played alongside Deion Sanders with the Cowboys and faced off against him early in their careers, gave a rousing speech to the team at the end of practice.

It was a big deal to a lot of players, especially Shane Cokes, who remembers hearing stories from his dad of Irvin in his childhood.

“That’s the playmaker,” Cokes said. “When I saw him come, I felt like a little kid. I just had to go up and shake his hand.”