Deion Sanders did it again.

Coach Prime said Monday the CU Buffs have sold out season tickets for the 2023 season.

It's the first time CU's sold out season tickets before August and the first time it has sold out season tickets in 27 years. The Buffs sold out of season tickets during their heyday from 1990-96.

"We expect a full house every game and believe we will accomplish that goal shortly after single-game tickets go on sale (in May)," athletics director Rick George said.

The season ticket-renewal rate was 98 percent, the school said. The 2023 season is the 100th season for CU Buffs football and includes Folsom Field dates against Nebraska, Colorado State, USC, Stanford, Oregon State and Arizona.