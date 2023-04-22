BOULDER • Deion Sanders was standing in the tunnel getting ready to run out onto Folsom Field for the first time as the coach at Colorado.

Before he emerged from the smoke, he heard Archie Eversole’s hit 2002 song "We Ready" blasting over the loudspeakers and the moment hit him.

“I didn't know that it would be like that,” Sanders said. “It was unbelievable. It was a moment. It was one of those moments that you will never forget.”

A few seconds later, Sanders led the Buffaloes onto the field, making his way to midfield, urging the sold-out crowd for the CU spring game to get even louder before removing his bright white cowboy hat and taking a bow.

Coach Prime has been saying for months now since his hiring that "he’s coming."

Well, on Saturday, he — and this new era of Buffs football — officially arrived.

“It was phenomenal,” Sanders said. “I'm amazed and just stoked, if that's the proper word about the attendance and about the energy and electricity, and even all of you. I'm so thankful that God led me in this direction now. I'm really happy, appreciative, and thankful.”

What happened on the field was a lot less important than what happened off of it.

With over 47,000 fans in attendance, it was nearly three times the previous record for a spring game crowd.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

There were also countless former CU stars on campus all week from Kordell Stewart, a longtime friend of Sanders, to Michael Westbrook to Chad Brown to JJ Flanigan to current NFL players like Chidobe Awuzie and Laviska Shenault Jr.

The game was also broadcast nationally on ESPN with CU being the only program in the country to have its spring game broadcast on the flagship channel of the worldwide leader in sports.

Lastly, and maybe most importantly to Sanders, there were dozens of recruits on campus from potential transfers to 5-star high school players in the upcoming classes. Even aside from the caliber of players that are now simply considering CU and visiting because Sanders is in charge, there’s a brand new philosophy in terms of recruiting and one that this program hasn’t seen since Bill McCartney had the Buffs at the top of the sport over 30 years ago.

“You must understand (that) many coaches attack it differently,” Sanders said. “Often, the kid is holding all the cards, and you're trying to see if he's gonna choose you. We're trying to see if we want him because we have a certain standard. When I talk about being smart, tough, and disciplined with character. I'm not playing. I'm serious about that. So we're recruiting one another.”

It’s no secret that Coach Prime has had one eye on upgrading this roster for a few weeks now. He openly admitted a few weeks ago that many of the faces we all saw in Saturday’s spring game wouldn’t be the ones we see when the team opens the regular season in September.

There will surely be another wave of talented players joining the program in the coming weeks, just like there was when Sanders was first hired back in December. But as long as Sanders is on the sidelines for that first game against TCU, CU fans will have a reason to believe again.

“This is the genesis of the new era,” Sanders said. “You all know that we're going to move on from some of the team members and we're going to reload and get some kids that we really identify with. This process is going to be quick, it's going to be fast, but we're going to get it done."

The only thing that could’ve ruined Sanders’ introduction to Buff nation and the nation as a whole was the weather. He said leading up to Saturday that he was just hoping for it to reach 55 degrees and while the weather didn’t cooperate with temperatures in the 30s and flurries throughout the afternoon, nothing was going to spoil the special day in Boulder — because as he’s learning with Colorado weather, Sanders knows there’s always another sunny day right around the corner.

“I can’t wait to send everybody in the country over social (media) a picture of the field tomorrow and the sky and the backdrop,” he said.