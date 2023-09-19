BOULDER — Deion Sanders says it's time to move on.

As the backlash and alleged death threats have continued for Colorado State senior Henry Blackburn after his late hit on Travis Hunter that gave Colorado's two-way star a lacerated liver, Coach Prime says that the Buffaloes, Hunter included, have forgiven Blackburn.

"Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game," Sanders said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. "He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline — you can call it dirty, you can call it 'He was just playing football' — but whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats."

Well, maybe not every member of the Buffs has forgiven Blackburn.

“I really wanted to whoop that dude that did that to him, like after the game or something," Shilo Sanders said. "That really made me mad, seeing him play dirty. I thought something would happen punishment wise."

Coach Prime also directly addressed any potential CU fans that are directing threats to Blackburn and his family.

"I'm saddened if there are any of our fans on the other side of those threats," he said. "I would hope and pray not, but that kid was just playing to the best of his ability and he made a mistake. Let's move on. That kid does not deserve that."

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Sanders even went out of his way to bring up Blackburn a second time as he concluded his weekly press conference.

"Let's pray for that kid," Coach Prime said. "That's absurd."

Sanders said Hunter is "doing great" since being discharged from the hospital Monday, and that it will be a "cornerback by committee" with Hunter likely out for a few weeks.

Colorado visits Oregon on Saturday in its Pac-12 opener.

Coach Prime did say that five-star freshman Cormani McClain isn't currently one of the players in contention to see some time on the field. Asked what's currently holding back McClain from getting in a game, Sanders was blunt.

"He is."