BOULDER — The 100th season at Folsom Field has added another layer to its history.

For the first time at Colorado, the entire schedule of home games is sold out.

The Buffaloes have already sold out the first two home games of the year against rivals Nebraska and Colorado State and the program had previously announced sellouts for upcoming games against USC (Sept. 30), Stanford (Oct. 13) and Oregon State (Nov. 4).

The only game left to sellout was the final home game of 2023 against Arizona on Nov. 11. As of Tuesday, that game has officially sold out as well. That game is Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at CU.

In April, the Buffs became the first college team to sell out of season tickets, days before the team also sold out the spring game.

The previous record for sellouts in a season was 1993 when CU sold out five of six home games.

Coach Prime and the 19th-ranked Buffs play at No. 10 Oregon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC).