Is Coach Prime the best college coach in America? That point is still up for debate.

But if national media appearances are an indicator, he’s certainly, at least, America’s Sweetheart.

Deion Sanders continued making the television rounds Wednesday, this time appearing on ABC News’ Good Morning America.

It marked the second time this week that Deion Sanders has made an appearance on a national news show, following last Sunday's appearance on CBS's 60 Minutes.

It could also mark the first time the CU football program has received this much national attention, perhaps ever, according to CU sports information director and resident historian David Plati, who has held a position at the university for more than 40 years.

"Rashaan Salaam turned down doing David Letterman after he won the Heisman, but Charles Johnson was on the Tonight Show after we won the national championship (in 1990)," Plati told the Denver Gazette. "Those are the only times I had requests for shows of GMAs nature. I don't recall any for the Today Show."

During the six-minute segment with hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach discussed a variety of topics including the program’s turnaround, coaching his sons, a Travis Hunter injury update, his signature shades and more.

Following a season in which the Colorado Buffaloes won just one game last season, Deion Sanders has already completed a turnaround with the Buffs winning their first three games of the 2023-24 campaign.

“We’ve created something that is hard to identify and is hard to articulate,” Sanders said. “But it’s a beautiful thing. From our alumni, from the student body, from everyone. It’s pandemonium and we truly enjoy it.”

Regarding coaching his sons, the 56-year-old beamed with pride while offering some humorous quips, particularly about Shedeur Sanders, who recently appeared on former NFL quarterback Tom Brady’s podcast.

“We always have that kid who thinks he knows more than you,” Deion laughed. “His nickname is “grown”. He’s always been mature. But he really thinks he’s me, and that’s the problem.”

Through three games, quarterback Shedeur Sanders is quickly building an argument as a Heisman Trophy candidate with 1,210 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in three games.

The Buffaloes have had their fair share of successes thus far, but “Prime” has always been known as a man who calls it like he sees it. When asked what is the biggest challenge that the Buffaloes will face this season, Sanders said, “Consistency.”

While Colorado’s offense has averaged over 40 points per game thus far, that production has come in spurts, with explosive late game efforts against Nebraska and CSU. But the Buffaloes’ performances on defense have been the most inconsistent, giving up 42 points to TCU, bouncing back to look stifling with only 14 points allowed to Nebraska, only to give up 35 points to in-state rivals CSU last weekend.

Continuing the interview, Sanders also offered an update on star two-way player Travis Hunter, who suffered a lacerated liver following a controversial hit by CSU Rams DB Henry Blackburn. Hunter is expected to miss at least three weeks recovering from the injury.

On Good Morning America, Sanders shared that Hunter is “doing good” following the injury he recently sustained, saying that the athlete does not “have bad days” and that he is “getting healthy.”

The hit by Blackburn was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty during CU’s 43-35 win over the Rams, but the incident led to Blackburn being threatened with death threats after the game. Coach Sanders offered forgiveness to the player and asked for an end to the threats earlier this week.

That injury could mark the first blemish in what has been a honeymoon start for Coach Prime’s CU Buffs, however. Tough tests remain ahead including this weekend’s matchup against No. 10 Oregon.

National attention is certainly welcome by the CU Buffs and their faithful, as shown in their corresponding sellout ticket sales.

Coach Prime’s Buffs have given their “good morning” to America, but rest assured, plenty of their opponents and detractors are hoping to wish them a farewell “goodnight”.