Make it four sold-out home games for the CU Buffs in Coach Prime's Year 1.

The CU-Boulder athletics department announced Thursday home games against Colorado State (Sept. 16) and USC (Sept. 30) have sold out of tickets. Nebraska (Saturday) and Stanford (Friday, Oct. 13) already were sellouts.

This is the seventh season in program history to show at least four sellouts at Folsom Field and the first since 1996. CU has never sold out every home game. The Oregon State (Nov. 4) and Arizona (Nov. 11) games show a limited number of remaining tickets, according to the school.

No. 22 CU (1-0) hosts longtime rival Nebraska (0-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday (Fox).

Tickets are available at CUBuffs.com/tickets.