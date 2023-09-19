Colorado football continues to be the hottest franchise in sports.

Saturday's Colorado-Colorado State Rocky Mountain Showdown drew 9.3 million viewers, according to ESPN, making it the network's fifth most-watched college football game on record.

CU's 43-35 double-overtime win also was the network's most-streamed game on record and ABC/ESPN's fourth most-watched game of the past six years, the network said. It was the highest-rated late prime-time game on record.

No. 19 CU (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) plays at No. 10 Oregon (3-0, 0-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC).