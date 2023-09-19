091723-dg-sw-CUvsCSUaction16.JPG

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hugs athletic director Rick George before the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State University at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette

Colorado football continues to be the hottest franchise in sports.

Saturday's Colorado-Colorado State Rocky Mountain Showdown drew 9.3 million viewers, according to ESPN, making it the network's fifth most-watched college football game on record.

CU's 43-35 double-overtime win also was the network's most-streamed game on record and ABC/ESPN's fourth most-watched game of the past six years, the network said. It was the highest-rated late prime-time game on record.

No. 19 CU (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) plays at No. 10 Oregon (3-0, 0-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC).

