BOULDER — No wonder ESPN and Fox are bringing the big shows to CU-Boulder Saturday.

Coach Prime's got a face for TV.

Colorado's 36-14 win over Nebraska brought 8.73 viewers on Fox, the network said Tuesday, making Deion Sanders' Folsom Field debut the most-watched Pac-12 regular-season game ever.

That's also the 10th-most viewers for a regular-season college game on Fox, the network said.

Fox Sports also said the CU-Nebraska game was the second-most streamed game on the network. Follow the ratings, and it's easy to see why ESPN's "First Take" (Friday) and "College GameDay" (Saturday) and Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" (Saturday) will be in Boulder this weekend.

It was announced Monday No. 18 Colorado's visit to No. 13 Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 23, will kick off at 1:30 p.m., a prime slot on ABC.

CU (2-0) hosts Colorado State (0-1) at Folsom Field at 8 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).