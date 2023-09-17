Deion Sanders has already delivered Colorado its most successful season in seven years — at least as far as the AP top 25 is concerned.

The Buffaloes are ranked for the third time already this season, which is the most weeks feature in the top 25 since 2016, when CU made a magical run to the Pac-12 championship game.

Despite the 43-35 win over Colorado State in double overtime Saturday night, Coach Prime and company fell one spot to No. 19 in the rankings.

It's the first time since 2002 that CU is featured in the Week 4 rankings.

The Buffs are once again one of eight Pac-12 teams in the top 25, a conference record. They'll face 10th-ranked Oregon this weekend in Eugene in the first meeting between two ranked teams for CU since the end of the 2016 season when the No. 11 Buffs faced No. 13 Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl.

Here's the full top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Florida State

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Oregon

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

11. Utah

12. LSU

13. Alabama

14. Oregon State

15. Ole Miss

16. Oklahoma

17. North Carolina

18. Duke

19. Colorado

20. Miami

21. Washington State

22. UCLA

23. Tennessee

24. Iowa

25. Florida