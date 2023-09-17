Deion Sanders has already delivered Colorado its most successful season in seven years — at least as far as the AP top 25 is concerned.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the third time already this season, which is the most weeks feature in the top 25 since 2016, when CU made a magical run to the Pac-12 championship game.
Despite the 43-35 win over Colorado State in double overtime Saturday night, Coach Prime and company fell one spot to No. 19 in the rankings.
It's the first time since 2002 that CU is featured in the Week 4 rankings.
The Buffs are once again one of eight Pac-12 teams in the top 25, a conference record. They'll face 10th-ranked Oregon this weekend in Eugene in the first meeting between two ranked teams for CU since the end of the 2016 season when the No. 11 Buffs faced No. 13 Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl.
Here's the full top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Texas
4. Florida State
5. USC
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Notre Dame
10. Oregon
11. Utah
12. LSU
13. Alabama
14. Oregon State
15. Ole Miss
16. Oklahoma
17. North Carolina
18. Duke
19. Colorado
20. Miami
21. Washington State
22. UCLA
23. Tennessee
24. Iowa
25. Florida