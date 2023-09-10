The climb continues for Deion Sanders and Colorado.

After a 36-14 win over Nebraska Saturday in Boulder, the Buffaloes moved up four spots to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press poll.

The blowout win over the program's longtime rival was enough to jump Oklahoma, North Carolina, Duke and Wisconsin, which felt out of the rankings after losing to Washington State.

The No. 18 ranking is CU's highest since the final poll of the 2016 season when the Buffs finished at No. 17 after going 10-4 and reaching the Pac-12 championship game.

CU came in at No. 21 in this week's coaches poll.

It's the first time the Buffs have been ranked inside the top 20 this early in the season since 2003 when they came in at No. 17 following a 16-14 win over UCLA in Week 2.

The Pac-12 leads all conferences with eight teams in the top 25.

Colorado (2-0) hosts Colorado State (0-1) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Folsom Field (ESPN).

Here is the full AP top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Florida State

4. Texas

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. Tennessee

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. Ole Miss

18. Colorado

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Duke

22. Miami

23. Washington State

24. UCLA

25. Iowa