BOULDER — There’s something different about Travis Hunter. Spend a few minutes listening to him speak and you’ll understand.

Boulder has seen its fair share of stars on the gridiron. Rashaan Salaam, Kordell Stewart, Michael Westbrook, Alfred Williams, Chad Brown, Deon Figures, Daniel Graham — just to name a few. But none of them are like Hunter, Colorado’s new two-way star.

He’s confident but not arrogant.

He’s a simple kid who loves playing football and fishing but can also be enigmatic.

He often has little to say, but what he does say speaks volumes.

Just listen to how he responded earlier this week when a reporter asked him what his favorite play of fall camp has been so far.

“All of them,” Hunter said.

Later, someone else asked him as a player who goes back and forth between offense and defense each day which side of the ball has been the most impressive so far.

Hunter said it depends on the day. Depends on what exactly, which side he’s on that day?

“Yeah pretty much,” he said with a smile.

At this point, there isn’t anything Hunter can say that would sound outlandish. That’s why no one bats an eye when the Georgia native posts on Instagram with the caption, “Heisman loading…”

He’s been the star of Buffs camp so far — and it isn’t particularly close. One day he’s hauling in touchdowns on offense and the next day he’s locking up CU’s best receivers on defense.

There may be plenty of skepticism surrounding the Buffs as a whole. The team’s over/under win total is three and the opinion of the national media is best summed up like this: There is certainly plenty of talent in Boulder, but can this unprecedented amount roster turnover (over 65 new scholarship players from 2022) really lead to a winning record in year one?

There is a lot to be uncertain about for the Buffs in 2023, but Hunter should not be one of them. Because to him, Boulder is just one stop on the way to Canton. That’s the exact reason he spurned every big program in the country not once, but twice to play for Deion Sanders.

“He ain’t gotta say nothing, he’s got a gold jacket and that’s what I’m chasing,” Hunter said.

The first step on the road to the Hall of Fame could be a Heisman, but how does he achieve that in a year loaded with quarterback talent?

“Just being myself,” Hunter said.

It’s not an exact science, but over 1,000 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, a few interceptions and some big plays in a big win or two for the Buffs should be more than enough to get him in the conversation.

Luckily for CU, just like there’s no limit to his confidence, there’s also no limit for how many snaps Hunter can play on either side of the ball. If it was up to him, he wouldn’t miss a single one.

“I don’t like to be off the field,” Hunter said. “Being off the field (and) on the sidelines is boring.”

The list: Top 5 non-quarterbacks in the Pac-12

1. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

I can’t write a story laying out Hunter’s potential Heisman season and his confidence to win the award and not put him at number one. There is a chance he quickly becomes one of the biggest names in college football this fall.

2. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

While Hunter’s ability to play both sides of the ball gives him the edge here, Odunze is the clear top wideout in the Pac-12 heading into the season. The conference’s leading receiver a season ago should be the favorite to do so again in 2023 and if not for Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Odunze would have a strong case to be the top wide receiver in the country.

3. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Trice is the top returning defensive player in the conference this season and is a good bet to win Pac-12 defensive player of the year. He had nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 2022 and looks like a future impact player in the NFL. He’s one of several elite players that has the Huskies with high hopes this fall.

4. Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah

It may be easy to forget how good Kuithe is given his backup, Dalton Kincaid, became a first round NFL draft pick after stepping into Kuithe’s spot in the offense following his season-ending knee injury last September, but Kuithe was and still is one of the best players in the Pac-12. His return is massive for a Utes team looking to win its third straight conference title.

5. Dorian Singer, WR, USC

Singer has gone from walk-on to superstar over the past two seasons. He broke onto the scene last season with over 1,100 receiving yards for Arizona and is now the top weapon for Caleb Williams and USC as the Trojans are another Pac-12 team with its sights set on the College Football Playoff.

