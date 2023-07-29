In the wake of Colorado’s move back to the Big 12 becoming official, the question had to be asked: How much influence did Deion Sanders have on the decision?

Of course, athletic director Rick George dodged the question, saying he talks with all of the Buffaloes coaches when making decisions like this, not just the head coach of the biggest money driver in Boulder — the football team. But this reunion with the Big 12 wouldn’t have happened if Coach Prime and George felt it wasn’t a good move for the football program — and George knows that.

“There are tremendous benefits for being in the Big 12 for the direction that Coach Prime's going,” George said.

George specifically mentioned being able to play games every year in the two recruiting hotspots that Sanders is most familiar with — Florida and Texas — and that will certainly benefit the program.

It’s clear that the Buffs are going to be a force to be reckoned with on the recruiting trail for as long as Sanders is in charge and playing against four teams in Texas and one in Florida will only boost the program’s visibility for the types of players they want to recruit.

But even while recruiting is everything in this day and age, that’s not even the biggest benefit to rejoining the Big 12.

As the Buffs look to continue a climb back to relevancy and with on the field success, not just with offseason headlines, the Big 12 is the perfect conference to do it. It’s not the Big Ten or the SEC where CU would simply have no shot at competing on the field without a major jump in national recruiting rankings, but it’s also not the Pac-12, which is slowly fading into the background of the national conversation and that’s only going to continue once UCLA and USC officially leave the conference next summer.

CU has a chance to already be one of the top programs in the Big 12 when it officially rejoins in 2024.

Coach Prime will undoubtedly be the biggest coaching star in the conference, but the duo of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could be the best one-two punch any team in the Big 12 has heading into the 2024 season.

Just like it’s not easy to give an accurate preseason prediction for the Buffs in 2023 with the sheer volume of new players on the roster, it’s hard to predict just where CU will be among the rest of the Big 12 a year from now.

But there’s a chance it’s higher than people around the country think and for as long as Sanders sticks around in Boulder, the Buffs have as good a chance as any team to be the next top dog in the Big 12.

Projecting the top five Big 12 programs in 2024

1. Kansas State

2. Oklahoma State

3. TCU

4. Baylor

5. Colorado

The list: Top 5 preseason Heisman candidates

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

There’s nowhere else the reigning Heisman Trophy winner belongs. The Trojans are real College Football Playoff contenders heading into their final year in the Pac-12 and Williams is the biggest reason why. He’s been the presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for multiple years now and is drawing comparisons to Patrick Mahomes with his play style. This is Williams’ award to lose.

2. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

This could be a special year for quarterbacks in college football and while Williams is the headliner right now, Maye shouldn’t be too far behind. Maye shined as a redshirt freshman for the Tar Heels in 2022 and right now is in line to be picked right behind Williams in next year’s draft. He’s also got North Carolina feeling like it just might win the ACC.

3. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Penix led the country in passing yards last season and there’s no reason to believe he can’t do it again in Seattle this season. There are a handful of teams that believe they can win the Pac-12 this season and the Huskies are one of them, mainly because of Penix and the high-powered offense.

4. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The star Ohio State wide receiver and son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer has a case as the most talented player in college football heading into the 2023 season. With quarterback C.J. Stroud off to the NFL, this could be the time where Harrison Jr. really shows off his value and continues to carry the Buckeyes to one of the top offenses in the country.

5. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Florida State might finally be returning as a national powerhouse for the first time in nearly a decade and Travis is a big reason why. He took a major step forward last season in his third year as a full-time starter, throwing for over 3,200 yards and with a touchdown-interception ratio of 24-to-5. The Seminloes are the preseason ACC favorites and if Travis has another big year, they could not just win the conference, but also get back to the playoff.

What I’m reading

There’s been a lot of great coverage of CU’s move to the Big 12 and why it happened, but here are two pieces in The Athletic that I’ve enjoyed in the last few days:

Stewart Mandel’s column on why the Pac-12 deserves all the blame for the Buffs’ departure and the decisions that led to this point.

Plus, Max Olson’s story on what moves could be next for the Big 12 because adding CU doesn’t seem like the only move the conference is primed to make.

Key dates

Aug. 2: Fall camp begins for the CU Buffs

Sept. 2: The Buffs debut for Coach Prime against TCU

Sept. 16: The Rocky Mountain Showdown returns to Folsom Field