BOULDER — Those in the Colorado football program have probably done their best to forget Sept. 18, 2021.

That was the Buffaloes’ last nonconference game last season and it came almost a year to the day before this season's final nonconference tilt. Both are against a good Minnesota team and CU is hoping this time around is nothing like last year’s 30-0 drubbing at Folsom Field.

CU is also trying to avoid an 0-3 start to the season. The first two weeks they were in games against TCU and Air Force deep into the third quarter, but things got away from them in the final 15 minutes of each, leading to a pair of lopsided score lines.

There was a real emphasis this week on staying in the game mentally for all 60 minutes so the Buffs have a real chance to win the game in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve had really good practices and we just have to get that translated to what we play on Saturdays,” coach Karl Dorrell said. “That’s going to come. I think there’s an urgency about doing those things correctly and getting ourselves quickly into the form we’re capable of becoming.”

It certainly won’t be any easier this time around against a Minnesota team that looks a lot like it did during last year’s game in Boulder.

Here are three storylines to follow in Saturday’s game in Minneapolis:

Still no answer going forward at QB

Through two weeks, both Brendon Lewis and J.T. Shrout have had chances to showcase what they can do. And yet, there’s still no separation.

Shrout really struggled in the rainy conditions last weekend at Air Force. But he didn’t play poorly enough that Dorrell and the coaching staff are definitely going to go back to Lewis, who started the first game against TCU.

“I thought J.T. did OK,” Dorrell said. “He’ll tell you that, too. We’re going to continue to evaluate that. We just don’t feel that there’s any separation. We feel like this is a really important week to press them both about who wants this job. They’ve both had some inconsistencies. We’ve got to get better.”

Don’t expect this QB battle to grow any further. There definitely is a lot more depth at that position than there was a year ago. But for the time being, freshmen like Owen McCown and Drew Carter won’t be a part of the competition.

“We still think that B-Lew and J.T. are very, very capable,” Dorrell said. “We know that both Owen and Drew have flashed too with the work that they’ve done in training camp and right now. We’re going to be prepared for anything and everything, but it’s still down to just those two.”

Stopping a veteran offense

The Minnesota offense is loaded with sixth-year players.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan, running back Mohamed Ibrahim and top wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell are all sixth-year seniors and give the Golden Gophers one of the more reliable offensive units in the country.

“Minnesota is a veteran team,” Dorrell said. “They’ve got a six-year quarterback that really understands their offense really well. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. They’ve got two excellent runners. They have depth and they can run the ball effectively. We do feel, in a lot of ways, that the game we just went through is going to help us prepare better for this week.”

Backup running back Trey Potts was the starter when CU and Minnesota faced off last season as Ibrahim had already suffered a season-ending injury, and he led the way with 121 yards on 26 carries.

Fortunate for the Buffs, the man in charge of the Gophers’ offense for the last two seasons, offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, is now in the same role for the Buffs and could give them a leg up heading into Saturday.

“He can give us some insight with personnel and that’s valuable,” Dorrrell said. “He knows a lot of their guys on the defensive side. The defensive coordinator is still there, so he does have some familiarity, but still it comes down to execution and us being able to get all 11 of our players doing everything correctly more consistently.”

Playing complimentary football

There haven’t been many fun moments for CU this season.

Sure, the first half against TCU was optimistic, but there wasn’t much of that against Air Force last week. But Dorrell knows exactly why that’s the case.

“The fun part of this game is when both sides are playing well and they feed off each other,” Dorrell said. “Right now, there’s nothing to be fed off. That’s our challenge right now. If the offense is rolling and they’re scoring points, that gives a little bit of a boost for the defense and vice versa.”

The defense has certainly done its part at times, forcing turnovers and getting stops, but the offense hasn’t been able to manufacture points in any scenario, even when they’re given good field position by the defense.

“I know the statistics say a lot when you see it at the end of the [Air Force] game, but defensively we did show some life,” Dorrell said. “We had some good series and some really good stops. I felt like our defense gave us chances in that game. Now offensively, we’ve got to take advantage of those opportunities. We’re just not playing the complimentary football that we should. We didn’t gain many points off turnovers. We’re not maximizing our opportunities.”