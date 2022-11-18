BOULDER — It’s no secret that this Saturday’s game against Washington is probably going to look a lot different than last year’s.
It’s almost a year to the day of Colorado’s fourth and final win of the 2021 season, a 20-17 win over the Huskies at Folsom Field, and the Buffs (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12), head into this year’s matchup as 30-point underdogs.
So what’s different about this year’s matchup? Well for starters, you can look at Washington’s (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) addition of quarterback Michael Penix from Indiana.
“How do you change an NFL franchise? Get a quarterback,” interim CU coach Mike Sanford said. “We could say these are phenomenal jobs of coaching and they are, there’s some great coaches, but this is a player’s game. Just look at the quick turnarounds. This is all about talent acquisition.”
Penix leads the Pac-12 in passing yards and is completing more than two-thirds of his passes this season. He’s also got some pretty talented receivers to throw the ball to in Rome Odunze, the top wide receiver in the conference in terms of receiving yards per game, and Jalen McMillan, who’s fourth in that same category.
One week after playing USC’s high-flying offense, it will be another challenge for a CU secondary that has allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the Pac-12.
“We know we have good receivers to go up against, that’s a good challenge for us,” cornerback Nikko Reed said. “You just learn from going against good receivers like we’ve been.”
On the other side of the ball, there is some opportunity for the Buffs to move the ball offensively and they may have found a good formula running the football. Alex Fontenot became the second CU player to have a 100-yard rushing game this season last week at USC. The other two main running backs, Deion Smith and Anthony Hankerson, are both healthy as well, giving CU plenty of options running the ball.
“Most of the time I have no clue who’s behind us until they go past [me],” offensive guard Tommy Brown said. “It’s cool, they all have their own unique running style. Either way, I know we’re going to be good with whoever’s back there.”
The offensive line has really been a stabilizing force for the CU offense this season and although the point totals may not be better than last season, the five big men up front can’t be pointed to as a weak spot like last year.
“The offensive line takes a lot of pride in our work,” Brown said. “We know that when it comes down to it, the offensive line needs to be the backbone of the offense.”
This week has been a difficult one for all of college football. Even though they’re a few thousand miles away, the Buffs were emotionally affected by the shooting at the University of Virginia in which three members of the football team were killed, one of who was a former high school teammate of CU safety Tyrin Taylor.
“I just can’t imagine that. He grew up playing football with him and it hits home,” Sanford said. “There's a lot of people that are hurting out there. We just wanted to create a safe space for our players to talk about what’s going on and to acknowledge that face every one of us. We want to send our condolences, our thoughts, our prayers.”