BOULDER — With only three games left in the season and no bowl game to follow, it can be hard to find that extra motivation each week.
But it won’t be hard Friday night for Colorado as it heads west to face No. 8 USC. As is the case for a lot of programs on this side of the country, the Buffs are packed with players from southern California and on the coaching staff.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to bring our football team out there,” interim coach Mike Sanford said. “It’s going to be a bit emotional for me because I was literally a ball boy for the visitor’s sideline, but this will be the first time that I’ve really been coaching on the sideline in the Coliseum. More importantly, I’m excited for our players that are from California.”
One of those players is wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, an Inglewood native who’s having a solid sophomore season. This week will be important for Lemonious-Craig because he’s likely to see an increase in targets with Jordyn Tyson out for the season. He’ll also serve as the fifth captain for the game.
“He was really excited, almost at a loss for words when we announced that at [Monday’s] team meeting,” Sanford said.
It’s another challenge for CU as the Buffs enter as 34-point underdogs against the Trojans, who are led by first-year coach Lincoln Riley, the former Oklahoma coach.
CU has yet to beat USC in 15 meetings, but the Buffs would love to play spoiler for a team that has its sights set on a Pac-12 championship and beyond.
“Obviously, SC’s been at the top of the class of this conference for a long time,” Sanford said. “It’s going to be a tremendous challenge, but the key for us is our preparation. I think we’re going to be ready for this challenge.”
Here are three storylines to watch Friday:
The difference a year makes
At this time last year, the offensive line was undoubtedly the weak link for CU.
Giving up sacks and constant pressure, that unit stuck out like a sore thumb and prevented the Buffs from doing much of anything offensively.
This year, they haven’t really been a talking point.
Sure, the offense as a whole hasn’t put up the points it’s been capable of, but it’s not for a lack of moving the ball down the field and the offensive line has paved the way for plenty more big gains on the ground and through the air.
“It’s night and day,” right tackle Jake Wiley told The Denver Gazette. “From last year to this point, I just feel like as a whole unit we’re playing way better. Last year, all the stuff that happened, a lot of that was on us so we took it really personally.”
Under first-year offensive line coach Kyle DeVan, that unit has a solid rotation of players at each spot that has seen a good amount of reps. With the amount of players expected to return in 2023, the progression should continue.
“As long as you’re doing your job, no one’s going to talk about us,” Wiley said. “Let the skill players get the glory, but everyone knows the o-line is helping out.”
Another true freshman stepping up
A lot’s been made of the true freshmen contributing on offense this season. Quarterback Owen McCown, running back Anthony Hankerson, wide receivers Jordyn Tyson and Chase Sowell and offensive lineman Van Wells have all been key factors and provide hope for the future of the program.
But now that’s starting to show up on the defensive side as well with nickel cornerback Simeon Harris, who’s getting more and more snaps as the season has progressed.
Harris started out the season playing outside corner. He moved inside to replace Taylor, who’s taken over the second starting safety spot in Isaiah Lewis’ absence and has taken over that role, racking up a career-high 6 tackles against Arizona State a few weeks ago.
“It feels good, I’m learning a lot from Tyrin Taylor,” Harris told The Denver Gazette. “[There were] nerves at first, but now I’m just playing with great technique, playing fast and having fun, most of all.”
Some more familiar faces
Last week it was Christian Gonzalez tormenting CU with Oregon. This week, it could be on both sides of the ball with former Buffs Brenden Rice and Mekhi Blackmon playing big roles for USC.
Rice had his best game of the season two weeks ago against Arizona with 5 catches for 62 yards and his first touchdown as a Trojan.
Blackmon’s impact on the USC defense has been even greater. He’s still one of the best corners in the Pac-12 with a pair of interceptions and 38 tackles, fourth on the team.