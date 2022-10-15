BOULDER — Mike Sanford didn’t even realize just how well the Colorado defense played on Saturday.
When the interim coach heard his team held California to just 35 rushing yards after coming in allowing the most rushing yards per game of any team in the country, his reaction was priceless.
“Jeez, I didn’t know that,” Sanford said with a laugh.
Led by interim defensive coordinator Gerald Chatman, the Buffaloes defense looked like a completely different team from the one that played the first five games.
Players were flying into the backfield and racking up sacks and tackles for loss. They weren’t giving up huge runs every other play. They were creating turnovers. And they held Cal to just 13 points through four quarters and an overtime period.
“That was the most fun I’ve had since I’ve been here,” safety Trevor Woods said.
There were a lot of big plays made on the defensive side, but Woods made arguably the biggest of the day. After a pass interference call gave Cal a first-and-goal in overtime, it looked like the Bears were going to force a second overtime on the very next play. Cal quarterback Jack Plummer floated a ball into the end zone for a seemingly wide open Mason Starling. But flying over was Woods, who delivered a massive hit and caused the ball to come free and fall helplessly to the ground for an incompletion.
“I saw the ball lobbed in there and he didn’t make an effort to go and get it or anything. So I just tried to get over there and I punched it as hard as I could,” Woods said.
Three plays later, the game was over and the fans were pouring onto the field.
Amid the chaos, just about every defensive player made a point to find Chatman and give him a hug.
“I knew that they were going to rally behind him,” Sanford said. “It was a blast being on the defensive headsets. I was just proud of, most importantly, how our players played. How they flew around, the belief, you saw it, it was tangible.”
The key for the Buffs was how they played on first and second down. Rarely did the Cal offense find itself in third-and-short situations. The CU defense made sure those early down runs didn’t go anywhere and forced the Bears into uncomfortable, third-and-long situations.
“That’s the recipe for a good defense,” linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, who led the team in tackles and racked up 3.5 tackles for loss, said. “We knew [Cal running back Jaydn] Ott was a very talented back, one of the best in the country, one of the best freshmen I’ve seen in my five years. We knew exactly what they were capable of and we had to limit them."
It’s been a long year so far for Chandler-Semedo.
He chose to spend his final year of eligibility at Colorado, which is a long way from home and his family. He admitted after the game that things got tough mentally at times as the Buffs got off to their 0-5 start. His personal losing streak was just as long as the Buffs and he definitely enjoyed that feeling as he sat on the bench, looking out at the field filled with fans and his teammates celebrating in unison.
“I ain’t won a game since Nov. 27 last year,” Chandler-Semedo said. “Being a fifth-year guy, it’s a lot of pressure. You don’t want to go out the way we were going out.”
Moments like that postgame were also why players like Woods decided to come to CU. They experienced something similar last year with the OT win over Oregon State, but that wasn’t an 0-5 team that had been blown out in every game it played to that point.
“We were 0-5 and we had a full, sellout crowd,” Woods said. “That’s different.”