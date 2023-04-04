BOULDER — Hello, Hawaii.

Tad Boyle and Colorado will officially participate in the 2024 Maui Invitational basketball tournament located at the Lahaina Civic Center, the program announced Tuesday.

The tournament will take place Nov. 25-27 and the Buffaloes will be joined in the field by Auburn, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, North Carolina and UConn. The Buffs have played in the Maui Invitational once before in 2009 with the team going 1-2.

The tournament is often an early-season showcase for the top teams in college basketball with 72 of the 83 NCAA champions having played in Maui, including this year’s Final Four winner UConn.

Boyle, Buffaloes add transfer big man

It didn’t take long for Boyle and company to find a replacement for starting center Lawson Lovering.

After losing Lovering to Pac-12 rival Utah, CU received a commitment from TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin, he announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Lampkin became a key member of Jamie Dixon’s Horned Frogs over the past two seasons, averaging over six points and around six rebounds per game. He even put up 20 points and 14 rebounds in an overtime loss to Arizona in the second round of last year’s NCAA Tournament.

He does come to Boulder after an unceremonious end to his TCU career. Lampkin left the team prior to last month’s Big 12 Tournament after posting screenshots on Instagram of text conversations that included his unhappiness with treatment by the coaching staff with one of the conversations referring to racially insensitive comments made to Lampkin.

Eddie Lampkin with an interesting post just now on Instagram.. pic.twitter.com/vDdnl10YnP — toadfrog140 (@toadfrog140) March 8, 2023

High hopes on the hardwood

Just like there’s preseason hype surrounding Colorado on the gridiron in 2023, there’s plenty of excitement in what Boyle’s team could look like when next season rolls around.

In ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25” released after Monday’s national championship game, the Buffaloes came in at No. 13, with only Arizona coming in higher among Pac-12 teams.

A lot of the buzz surrounding the Buffs’ prospects next season has to do with incoming freshman Cody Williams, a 5-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American who’s already projected as a top five pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Combined with the likely returns of K.J. Simpson and Tristan da Silva, there might not be a more talented team in the Boyle-era at Colorado.