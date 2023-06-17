COLORADO SPRINGS — Cody Williams caught the ball on the right wing, slashed through the defense and laid the ball in the basket with ease.

Just when you think the five-star phenom set to play at Colorado this season is being a little too passive on the court, he flashes his talent in an instant and reminds you why he's one of the top incoming freshmen in the country.

The next 12 months could be a whirlwind for Williams.

Already the highest-rated recruit in Buffaloes history, Williams has a chance to become the big man on campus on a CU team with NCAA Tournament expectations. Already projected as a top 10 (even sometimes top five) pick in next year’s NBA Draft, he’ll then have a chance to go pro after just one season in Boulder. That could all happen within the span of a year.

But Williams only has one thing on his mind and it’s the next thing on his calendar — the U19 World Cup in Hungary.

“The thing I’m trying to get out of it is a gold medal,” Williams said. “The one thing on my mind is just going there (and) doing whatever it takes to win.”

As the training camp roster was cut down from 35 to 18 to 14 and then finally to 12 players, Williams’ name remained and he’ll now officially be a part of the group that happens to be coached by his future college coach, Tad Boyle.

“It’s a huge thing because obviously I get a head start just seeing him coaching-wise,” Williams said after a practice session at the Olympic Training Center earlier this week. “I can tell he likes the floor spaced. It’s obviously just super helpful getting used to his coaching style and how he wants to play.”

Boyle said he’s trying his best not to “over coach” his prized recruit. But with limited on-court time allowed in the summer, he’s got a few weeks to see what he has in Williams and early returns are good.

“He’s been pretty solid,” Boyle said. “When Cody’s aggressive, he’s a special player. He’s shot the ball well. He’s a great passer. He’s very unselfish. He’s just trying to find his way like everybody else.”

While that unselfishness will fit in the CU culture, one of the challenges be getting Williams to realize how good he really is.

“Being aggressive and exerting his will on the game,” Boyle said is what he’s wants from Williams. “He’s a really good player, he can affect the game in a lot of ways. But I want to see his energy level ramp up a little bit, his rebounding. He’s got the ability to be a great defender.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Prior to the week in Colorado Springs, Williams got to spend a few days at Colorado and get acclimated with his future teammates, who he got to spend a few days on the court with and in the weight room.

“We clicked instantly,” Williams said. “I just kinda got the campus feel, see where everything’s at, know where my academic building is, where to go to get food. Just loving it out there so far.”

It’s been over eight months since Williams picked the Buffaloes.

Williams is already regarded as the top recruit in CU history, narrowly beating out Chauncey Billups. A year from now, he could have the chance to compete for Billups for another honor among fellow Buffaloes — the highest drafted player in the NBA.

ESPN projected him as the No. 2 overall pick in a 2024 mock draft is, partly because of growth during his junior and senior seasons of high school as a consensus five-star prospect.

His older brother, Jalen, went from a three-star recruit who played two years at Santa Clara to a first round pick. And Jalen is a promising young player in the NBA. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting.

“There’s no better feeling than watching him succeed,” Cody said of Jalen. “Growing up, I’ve always looked up to him. Seeing him reach his goals, excelling in the league, it just makes me super proud. It also pushes me to be better because he’s the perfect example for me, showing me how to do it. I’m just so incredibly proud of him. Everyday I feel like he’s dunking on someone new.”

Cody knows he will have a chance to show what he can do against the world’s best.

For now, he’s just happy to spend a little bit more time around his peers and maybe come back to the U.S. with a shiny piece of hardware hanging around his neck in a few weeks.

“Just playing in a different country, playing with FIBA is going to be a huge experience. But the biggest thing is I’m trying to go over there and win a gold medal,” Williams said.