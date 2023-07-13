After bottom-five finishes in yards and points per game in 2022, it almost can’t get worse for the Colorado Buffaloes on offense.

Simply being more competitive on a weekly basis would be an improvement.

Coming from Kent State, offensive coordinator Sean Lewis has promised an up-tempo offense. Success rides on quarterback Shedeur Sanders continuing his play from Jackson State, but he’ll have no shortage of pass-catching targets. Let’s look at the pass catchers:

The spring standouts

If there was one player who “won” the first set of spring practices under Deion Sanders, it was South Florida transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.

Horn was the first Buffalo to earn a number this spring and his speed was on full-display in practice as he and quarterback Shedeur Sanders clicked right away. The former 3-star recruit had nearly 1,000 receiving yards over two seasons at USF and should be in line for a starting spot with a chance to put up even bigger numbers this fall.

The other spring star at wide receiver was prized transfer Travis Hunter. The former No. 1 overall player in his recruiting class, Hunter spent much of the spring working at wide receiver and his natural pass-catching abilities were on full display. Everyone around him has said Hunter can roll out of bed and play corner, so expect to see him work even more at wideout this summer as he continues to hone in his route-running skills with the expectation to see significant snaps on both sides of the ball this season.

The summer arrivals

The Buffaloes’ leading receiver may have only arrived on campus in the last few weeks.

While Horn got plenty of hype during the spring and deservingly so, the player who was actually the top receiver at USF last season arrived on campus this summer after committing in April. Xavier Weaver, who was second team all-AAC last season with 718 receiving yards and six touchdowns, should be in line for an immediate big role in the offense and his 6-foot-1 frame should have no issues making the jump to the Pac-12.

One of the more underrated additions this summer could also see immediate playing time on the outside. Northwestern State transfer Javon Antonio is a big receiver at 6-foot-4 and is coming off a solid season in the Southland Conference. He’s already making an impression at summer workouts.

Also in the group of summer arrivals is a pair of four-star true freshmen, Adam Hopkins and Omarion Miller, who are highly touted and could quickly work their way up the depth chart.

The tight end group

The tight end group may be the thinnest on the roster heading into training camp as presumed starter Seydou Traore, a highly-rated transfer from Arkansas State, only lasted a couple months in Boulder, entering the transfer portal after the spring game, ultimately winding up at Mississippi State.

That leaves Louis Pasarello, the only tight end to earn a number in the spring, as the likely starter after earning the trust of tight ends coach Tim Brewster.

Others at that position with a chance to compete for snaps are sophomore Caleb Fauria, whose dad Christian was a standout tight end for the Buffaloes in the 90s. Fauria has been battling injuries for much of his time on campus, but if healthy this fall, has the potential to see the field.

Also in the mix is former three-star recruit Elijah Yelverton, who is a preferred walk-on that previously medic Buffaloes ally retired while at Iowa before coming back to the game this spring. He is a former high school teammate of Shedeur Sanders at Trinity Christian in Texas.