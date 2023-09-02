Buffalo Bill would have sat up straight and stunned in his saddle Saturday. The Colorado Buffaloes put on a spectacular Wild West Showdown in Texas.

Hype became hope, happiness and history-making.

The Golden Buffs are back and not only as Colorado’s team again, but America’s Team now, too.

CU over TCU.

It was Coach Prime time in the school’s return to respect and the game’s comeback.

In the University of Colorado’s greatest victory since Jan 1, 1991, in the Orange Bowl in Miami, when the Buffaloes squeezed by Notre Dame 10-9. CU toppled Texas Christian 45-42 Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth in the marquee national TV flabbergasting opener.

And the two universities will be united in the Big 12 Conference in 2024.

As Joe Walsh evoked in the 1973 song lyrics he wrote while mowing the lawn at his house in Boulder, the “Rocky Mountain Way’’ the Buffaloes experienced Saturday “couldn’t get much higher.’’

Deion Sanders’ rallying cry to his players and the world was “We comin’’’, and the Bufaloes have arrived.

A season ago the team’s nickname sunk to “Buffa-Lows’’ as Colorado was the worst program in major college football. After Sanders was introduced as head coach Dec. 3, the two-sport icon, Hall of Famer and hip-hop preacher, philosopher, poet, promoter and parent to a pair of players promised that Colorado would rise once more.

His words weren’t Boulder balderdash although coaches and critics considered the move a publicity stunt.

“Coach Prime’’ orchestrated the most massive roster turnover ever with over 80 new high school, junior college and transfer players. The Buffs Saturday started only four players (two offensive linemen, one linebacker and one safety) left from the 2022 team that won only one of 12 games.

TCU had 10 returning starters from the Horned Frogs, who played in the college football playoff championship last January (and were overwhelmed).

If the Frogs had wings they might have flown away from the Buffs in their home stadium. But CU had Sanders’ sons Shedeur and Shilo playing quarterback and safety exceptionally well – Shilo with a team-best nine tackles and one assist, and Shedeur with the CU all-time record of 510 passing yards (38 of 47 completions and four touchdowns without an interception). Colorado had sophomore transfer Travis Hunter, who played an astounding 129 snaps on both offense and defense in the Texas torrid temperature and caught 10 passes for 119 yards, making an incredible interception to stop a TCU drive and limiting the Frogs’ receivers he guarded to just two receptions. Afterward “Big Game’’ Hunter said: “I was ready to go back out there.’’

Hunter, the No. 1 high school recruit in the country two years ago before choosing “Coach Prime’’ and Jackson State, certainly is the early leader in the Heisman Trophy chase and could still be there at season’s conclusion. CU had freshman running back Dylan Edwards, who has been mentored by Sanders since the kid was 4. Edwards rushed six times for 24 yards, yet he secured five passes for 135 yards and scored four touchdowns (one running and the Buffs’ last score). He was one of four Buffs with more than 100 yards receiving. The other two were Xavier Weaver (6 for 118) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (11 for 117).

The Buffaloes showed the Frogs four wideouts for most of the game – beginning with the 7-0 lead and ending with the final winning touchdown (46 yards from Shedeur to Dylan).

CU didn’t fear the Fort, possessing the football 34 minutes and 27 seconds to TCU’s 25:27. The Buffs were 11 of 17 on third and fourth down conversions and finished with 565 total yards.

The Buffs’ defense produced two critical picks, including one by veteran returning safety Trevor Woods at the goal-line and the other by Hunter. But the defense was worn down in the heat, and the Horned Frogs finally grabbed their first lead at 28-24,

After all, TCU was ranked No. 17 in the nation and favored by 20½ points over the Buffaloes. Nobody knew what they would do in the first game all the portal players would have together. Actually, they played as if they had been teammates for years.

TCU also went ahead 35-31 and 42-38, but the Buffs responded on offense, and the defense shut down TCU on fourth down at the CU 36, and the epic upset was over.

“I told you we were comin’,’’ Coach Prime said. “Do you believe now?’’

Nebraska must believe. The 0-1 Cornhuskers will be in Boulder on Saturday for the Buffaloes’ home opener. (A ticket is $365.)

And Buffalo Bill would believe. The Buffs are bona fide.