Colorado athletic director Rick George has seen enough.
The Buffaloes suffered a fifth-straight blowout loss to begin the 2022 season on Saturday night in Tucson and it resulted in the firing of head coach Karl Dorrell, George announced in a letter to fans on Sunday afternoon. Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson has also been let go.
CU lost by a final of 43-20 to Arizona on Saturday night, falling to 0-5 on the season with a combined deficit of 216-67 so far this season.
Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford will be elevated to interim head coach. Sanford joined the CU staff in the offseason after spending the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Minnesota. He was previously a head coach from 2017-18 at Western Kentucky, where we went just 9-16 before being fired.
Tight ends coach Clay Patterson, who has prior experience working with Sanford at Minnesota, has been elevated to offensive coordinator. Defensive line coach Gerald Chatman has been promoted to defensive coordinator.
Dorrell will finish with a record 8-15 at Colorado, something that would surprise a lot of people after the Buffs went 4-2 in Dorrell’s first season in the COVID-impacted 2020 campaign. Dorrell was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year for his team's performance that season.
But the Buffs featured one of the worst offenses in all of college football during the 2021 season and won just four games.
This season, they have one of the worst defenses in Division I football and are winless heading into the bye week.
What’s next for CU is yet another coaching search.
Dorrell was hired in February of 2020 and maybe it was all doomed from the start given the timing of previous coach Mel Tucker’s departure and the COVID-19 pandemic that arrived just weeks into Dorrell’s tenure.
Tucker bolted for Michigan State after just one year with the Buffs and George turned to someone like Dorrell, who had plenty of ties to the program after two previous stints as an assistant at Colorado in the 90s. But that decision ultimately has not worked out as the Buffs are looking down the barrel of a season similar to the disastrous 1-11 record in 2012 that led to the firing of Jon Embree.
Whoever the next head coach in Boulder is will be the fifth in a decade for a program that has struggled to find any continued stretch of success since Gary Barnett’s tenure as he’s the last head coach to have a winning record at CU.
What’s next for Dorrell is much more complicated. He’s 58 years old and is owed the remainder of his contract, which was set to go through the 2024 season. This was his second head coaching gig after spending the majority of his 30-plus years coaching as an assistant. He had previously served as the head coach at his alma mater, UCLA, from 2003-07, but was fired after a 35-27 record, including bowl appearances in all five seasons. The CU faithful would likely have jumped for joy at the same results in Boulder.
After Dorrell left UCLA, he spent all but one of the next 12 seasons in the NFL, working as both a quarterbacks and wide receivers coach for three different teams.
Dorrell’s first full-time job in Division I football came at Colorado when he was hired to coach wide receivers by legendary Buffs coach Bill McCartney in 1992. Dorrell spent the next two seasons in Boulder before spending the 1994 season at Arizona State. He returned to CU for the second time just one season later as he was hired as the offensive coordinator by Rick Neuheisel, who took over as the head coach after McCartney retired. Dorrell would serve that role as an offensive coordinator for the next four seasons.
Dorrell’s time in the state of Colorado goes beyond his time in Boulder as he served as the Broncos wide receivers coach from 2000-02 under Mike Shanahan.
Wilson's second stint with the Buffs has ended in much less ceremonious fashion. He was hired by Dorrell as the defensive line coach in 2020, but took over as the defensive coordinator prior to the 2021 season. That unit was the best on the team last season, but has turned into the worst on the team in 2022. The Buffs have allowed the third most points per game in all of Division I football through five weeks and also feature by far the worst rushing defense in the country, allowing nearly 35 more rushing yards per game than any other team.
Wilson was previously the defensive line coach at Colorado from 2000-04 during the successful run under Barnett before leaving to join Bob Stoops' staff at his alma mater, Oklahoma.