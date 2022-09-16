Karl Dorrell and Colorado hit the road for the second week in a row, this time leaving the state, however, for a tough matchup against Minnesota.

The game will kick off at 1:35 on ESPN2. The TV broadcast crew is Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (color analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter). The game will also be broadcast on KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM. Mark Johnson is in his 19th season as the play-by-play voice of the Buffs and he'll be joined again by former CU coach Gary Barnett, who is the analyst. Bobby Pesavento is the sideline reporter for road games.

Here is the Denver Gazette's preview for Saturday's game: