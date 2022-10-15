BOULDER — Starting Thursday, Mike Sanford began having visions of how his first game as the interim coach at Colorado would go.
At around 3:30 p.m., one of those visions came true – a near sold-out Folsom Field crowd was running toward him and onto the field as Colorado Buffaloes became winless no more in 2022 with a 20-13 overtime victory against California.
“I know it sounds crazy, but I really believed that,” Sanford said. “I’m not saying I’m a prophet, but there were a lot of visions of guys making plays and I told the players about that. That wasn’t just a motivational tactic. I saw that.”
Whatever visions Sanford was having, it’s hard to believe he foresaw the play that ultimately won the game.
Facing a third-and-7 on the first possession of overtime, quarterback J.T. Shrout floated a ball to the back corner of the end zone for Montana Lemonious-Craig in what looked like a clear incompletion.
Sanford thought nothing of it. His immediate thought as a longtime quarterbacks coach was to get mad at Shrout for not putting the ball in a spot where his receiver could catch it.
But Lemonious-Craig knew he was in.
“I got up and told the ref, ‘Come on, give it to me, please,” Lemonious-Craig said.
After a long review, they did give him the touchdown and the Buffs were just a defensive stop away from their first win since November of last year.
WHAT A CATCH!! CLUTCH TD IN OT!
That wasn’t the only big play Lemonious-Craig made on the day. He finished with a career-highs of eight catches and 119 yards. They weren’t all easy, especially the play that ended the third quarter and set up the first Buffs touchdown of the day.
Trick plays coming in 🔥
“Playmakers make plays,” Lemonious-Craig said.
CU did got a scare in the second half as running back Deion Smith was hit almost immediately after catching a short pass and stayed down for a few minutes following the play. Smith was put on a stretcher and carted off the field and the air was sucked out of the stadium. But the CU players let it motivate them, not hurt them.
“That gave us a lot of fire,” running back Anthony Hankerson, a true freshman, said. “Deion is one of the leaders on this team and we hate to see that, but we had to respond. There was no other choice.”
Even before one of the team leaders suffered a scary injury, it was always an emotional day for Sanford and his team.
His first go around as a head coach didn’t go so well. He lasted just two seasons at Western Kentucky. But now he's got a second chance to lead a team — and he’s 1-0 in charge of the Buffs.
Who knows if the Buffs will win another game this season, but there was a noticeable change in the energy that the team played with on Saturday. There was a joy that hadn’t been there through the first five weeks and the 50,000-plus fans that packed the stadium despite the team’s 0-5 record felt that joy too as they stormed onto the field.
“It took not only all of our football team, but it took our fan base, it took our student section,” Sanford said. “I felt like that was a full program win.
“It’s one of those days that you’ll never forget.”