BOULDER — Robert Barnes is well aware of the type of challenge facing a team like Air Force presents.

While there are only three current members of the Colorado defense that played a significant amount of snaps the last time the Buffs and Falcons faced off in 2019, Barnes faced a different military academy — Army — during his time at Oklahoma.

That game was early in the 2018 season when the Sooners were a top-5 team in the country and hosted the Black Knights at Memorial Stadium in Norman.

That Oklahoma team featured several future NFL players on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. Yet, at the end of four quarters, Oklahoma found itself heading to overtime with a team that wasn’t expected to cause them much trouble.

“It definitely goes to show the different type of focus that you have to have for a team like this,” Barnes said Tuesday. “It wasn’t because they had better players, it was just because they out-schemed us on a couple things and we got out of gaps. Things like that in this game will get you beat.”

Barnes remembers that game well and that week of preparation leading up to it. That’s led to a solid start to practice this week that Barnes described with one word.

“Focused,” Barnes said. “Anytime you play a team like this, you’ve gotta be focused and locked in. I think we all have a bad taste in our mouths from TCU. I know I do. A lot of plays left out there that should’ve been made and could’ve been made — game-changing plays. I think we’re all just eager and ready to get back out on the field and create a new standard.”

Aside from the difficulties preparing for an offense like Air Force, the defense also has to look itself in the mirror after allowing TCU to run all over them in the second half.

“It was a weird vibe at halftime,” Barnes said. “As a defense, you feel like you’re winning, but you’re not and you go back out there and the crowd isn’t as hype as it was in the first half. I think as a team, we have to figure out how to find that. We can’t depend on extrinsic forces to get us in that mode of excitement. I know me as a leader on this team has to do better keeping that energy and providing that energy for our team.”

It certainly won’t be easy and experts aren’t giving the Buffs much of a chance in this game. Air Force is already a 17.5 point favorite, according to ESPN’s Pick Center. But Barnes knows that the CU that showed up in the first half against TCU is a lot closer to the team they really are and they’re ready to show that with the game plan they’ve got in place this week.

“You have to be patient in your technique and everything you’re doing,” Barnes said. “You can’t get lulled to sleep, especially our [defensive backs]. They’ll run 30 times and then try to throw it on the 31st play. You’ve gotta be selfless in this game and you gotta do your job over and over again. [We’re] a hard defense to score on if we do it right.”