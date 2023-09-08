Boulder, Colo., and Lincoln, Neb.: College towns separated by 500 miles but with enough hatred and passion for football to cover every inch of interstate in between.

The Buffaloes and the Cornhuskers: A rivalry that spans 125 years with national championships on both sides. As the two teams prepare for their 72nd meeting Saturday at Folsom Field, it is one of the most highly anticipated games between the teams.

Coach Prime’s Buffs have been called “America’s team” after a win over TCU to open the season, while Matt Rhule is looking to avoid an 0-2 start in his tenure with the Huskers.

Let’s rank the top five moments in series history:

1. No. 14 Colorado 62, No. 2 Nebraska 36 (Nov. 23, 2001)

Maybe the most famous win in program history outside of the Orange Bowl win over Notre Dame to clinch a share of the 1990 national championship. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Huskers and gave CU a spot in the Big 12 title game (the Buffs went on to beat Texas to win the conference). Led by a dominant rushing attack, the Buffs jumped out to a 28-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

2. No. 9 Colorado 27, No. 3 Nebraska 12 (Nov. 3, 1990)

Trailing 12-0 heading into the fourth quarter, CU appeared destined for another loss in Lincoln. But running back Eric Bieniemy went off for four touchdowns in the final 15 minutes, carrying the Buffs to a crucial victory on the way to the program’s only national title a few months later. It was also the first time CU won in Lincoln in 23 years and gave the Buffs their first winning streak against the Huskers since 1960-61.

3. No. 2 Nebraska 24, No. 3 Colorado 3 (Oct. 29, 1994)

This was the national title game before the national title game in 1994. Bill McCartney’s last CU team may have been his most talented with Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam, quarterback Kordell Stewart and wide receiver Michael Westbrook leading the way. But the Buffs couldn’t defeat Tom Osborne and company as they went 0-for-11 on third down and 0-for-4 on fourth down in a disappointing defeat.

4. Colorado 20, No. 3 Nebraska 10 (Oct. 25, 1986)

This is the win McCartney promised when he was hired to fix the CU program in 1982. The first four tries against Nebraska didn’t go well, but the Buffs finally broke through in 1986 with a stout defensive performance that kickstarted the best era of CU football into high gear.

5. Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31, OT (Sept. 7, 2019)

The most recent meeting is also one of the most memorable. The Buffs erased a 17-0 halftime deficit and completed the comeback in overtime. It was an exciting day in Boulder as CU moved to 2-0 under first-year coach Mel Tucker. The Buffs would win just three games the rest of the year, but that win over Nebraska felt like the program was on the way back — a feeling that didn’t fully come true until last week.

5 games to watch

No. 22 Colorado vs. Nebraska (10 a.m., FOX)

If seven million people tuned in for Coach Prime’s Buffs debut last week against TCU, how many will tune in now that CU is 1-0 and are back on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff against rival Nebraska? QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter proved they’re going to be appointment viewing this fall.

No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

This is easily the best quarterback matchup of the week and also a sneaky big game for a pair of teams with aspirations to play in New Year’s Six bowl games. Tulane is riding high off last year’s Cotton Bowl win over USC and the Green Wave are the top Group of Five team in the country, led by QB Michael Pratt. The Rebels have their guy at QB in Jaxson Dart, who officially became the full-time starter over Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders following his solid Week 1 performance.

No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami (1:30 p.m., ABC)

Who doesn’t love a matchup between passionate (and loud) fan bases that are certain to overreact to the outcome? The Aggies are in that second tier of the SEC West (along with the likes of Ole Miss and LSU) behind Alabama looking to lurk should the Crimson Tide slip up at any point this season. Miami is simply trying to stay relevant in a sneaky-good ACC led by Florida State and with North Carolina and Duke as potential contenders.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama (5 p.m., ESPN)

Last year’s 20-19 win by Alabama in Austin was one of the most thrilling games of the season, and this year’s matchup in Tuscaloosa has the potential to be the same. Texas cruised against Rice in Week 1, but this is a real test for the Longhorns and whether or not this team, led by QB Quinn Ewers, is a bona fide playoff contender. On the other side, Nick Saban is lurking in the shadows ready to prove everyone his Tide dynasty isn’t over yet.

No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State (5:30 p.m., ABC)

Fresh off a 50 burger against the CSU Rams in Fort Collins, QB Cam Ward and Wazzu return home for a big test against Luke Fickell’s Badgers. The Cougars surprised everyone with a win in Madison last season, but it wouldn’t be much of an upset this year for WSU. The Cougars are eager to prove there’s a seventh Pac-12 team worthy of a national ranking.

King’s top 5 Heisman candidates

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

With all due respect to the Colorado stars, the top spot belongs to Williams until he doesn’t play an outstanding game this season. Williams through two weeks has been spectacular. He has nearly as many touchdowns (9) as incompletions (13) and he continues to make the Patrick Mahomes comparisons look more apt with each spectacular play.

2. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

If Hunter is going to continue to play over 100 snaps per week and not only rack up plenty of catches and yards on offense, but also make jaw-dropping plays on defense, the Buffs’ two-way star can book his flight to New York City for early December right now. Everyone is going to continue to question if it's sustainable, but Hunter might continue to defy logic all season.

3. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

If Deion Sanders was the big winner from the first full weekend of college football action, Coach Prime’s old team was a close second. In the marquee game of the weekend between top 10 teams, Travis led the Seminoles to a dominant second half performance against LSU. He threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns, continuing to look like a player capable of carrying Florida State all the way to the playoff.

4. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Surely Shedeur Sanders won’t throw for 500 yards every week, right? A Buffs offense led by coordinator Sean Lewis is certainly going to try. Sanders wasn’t just throwing to wide open receivers all afternoon against TCU. He was frequently fitting the ball into tight spaces and his shots downfield were calculated. He even missed on a few that could’ve made his record-breaking statline even bigger.

5. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

The nation’s leader in passing yards from a year ago kicked off his final collegiate season in familiar fashion, throwing for 450 yards and five touchdowns in an impressive win over a Boise State team that was the heavy preseason favorite in the Mountain West.

Where to watch

As the college football season returns, there’s nothing better than watching a game at a packed bar. There’s no shortage of great options in the Denver area. Here’s our pick for this week and it’s a great place to watch the game of the week with fellow Texas Longhorn fans:

Chopper’s Sports Grill (80 S. Madison St.)