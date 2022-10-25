BOULDER • It was only the third play of the game, but it might’ve told the story of the night for the Colorado offense on Saturday against Oregon State.
Facing a third-and-long, the Buffs picked up a blitz from the Beaver defense and had wide receiver Jordyn Tyson running downfield with a step on his defender. But quarterback J.T. Shrout just couldn’t hit his man for what would’ve been a big play to kick off the game.
That was one of 11 third downs in the game and for an offense that came in with one of the worst third down conversion rates in the country, the 2-for-11 performance on Saturday certainly didn’t help. The only two third downs CU picked up both came with just two yards needed to pick up the first down. Anything longer than that and Oregon State was getting off the field.
“We didn’t start fast,” interim coach Mike Sanford said. “It reminded me of the Cal game from the perspective of we had an open, down-the-field, potential touchdown throw on the first drive. We’ve gotta be opportunistic when opportunities are there. I think we did find a groove similar to Cal, but certainly way too little too late. We’ll shuffle things around if we need to optimize our performance early in games.”
It’s been a struggle all season long for this Buffs offense.
You have true freshmen and walk-ons playing in key moments just about every week. There’s little to no consistency from any skill position player. Oh and the only quarterback who provided any kind of spark is a skinny freshman who’s banged up and missed this most recent game.
“It hasn't been easy,” Sanford said. “The hard part about offensive football is it’s 11 (players) having to play perfectly together and when those pieces are constantly evolving, namely at the quarterback position, there are some challenges to do that.”
It’s not like CU hasn’t been moving the ball down the field, though.
Outside of the sloppy Air Force game in terrible weather and the Minnesota game where there was a confusing quarterback rotation, this Buffs offense hasn’t had three-and-out after three-and-out like last season.
Whether it’s failing to convert in the red zone (CU has the worst touchdown percentage inside the 20-yard line in the Pac-12) or actually giving the ball back to the opposing team, CU just hasn’t put up nearly as many points as the offense have shown its capable of and it’s led to it averaging the third-worst points per game in the entire country.
Saturday against Oregon State was just another example of that.
“I thought we, overall, moved the ball well,” Sanford said. “We just didn’t take advantage of the opportunities that we had. They scored 21 points off our turnovers and that’s where I saw that number, the final score, get away from us. I felt like this game was a little bit less of us getting manhandled and more of us truly beating ourselves with dropped passes, with turnovers.”
Dropped passes have been an issue on most Saturdays this season, but so has inaccurate throws from the quarterbacks when players are open. Shrout had another game completing under 50% of his passes and his season completion percentage is now at 44.8.
“Throwing and catching the football is where we have to go (and) win football games,” Sanford said. “There are opportunities there, but we gotta make those plays.”
That starts with being better on first and second down.
The Buffs have gotten good performances from their running backs this season, despite plenty of injuries and rotation at that spot. Just look at last week when Cherry Creek grad Jayle Stacks, who might be fourth on the depth chart when everyone’s healthy, carried the ball eight times for 50 yards and looked effective.
“At the end of the day, it’s execution,” Stacks said. “Everybody has to be on the same page. It’s not like on defense where one guy can mess up and another guy can make the play. All 11 people on offense need to do what their responsibility is. We do it in practice everyday, so once we get to Saturdays and do what we need to do, we’ll get to third-and-2 and we’ll be better on third down.”