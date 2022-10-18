Less than two months after he started the season opener, quarterback Brendon Lewis is leaving the Colorado program.
"I wish him the best," interim coach Mike Sanford said Tuesday, confirming the news. "I've said since I got here and really since I've been able to take over this role, I'm always going to look out for the best of the player. I have a tremendous relationship with B-Lew and I care greatly about him."
After a highly competitive battle with J.T. Shrout during fall camp, Lewis got the nod for the opener against TCU on Sept. 2, completing 13 of 18 passes for 78 yards before being removed late in the third quarter for Shrout.
Shrout got the start the following two weeks against Air Force and Minnesota, but Lewis and Shrout rotated series in Minneapolis without success as Lewis was just 2-for-6 for 14 yards.
Lewis hasn't appeared in a game since freshman Owen McCown became the starter after that loss to Minnesota and maybe the writing should've been on the wall for Lewis' decision when Shrout was the first one in the game this past Saturday when McCown was pulled after taking a big hit.
"This isn't a surprise, we've had ongoing conversations for, really, weeks," Sanford said.
The Buffs still have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in McCown, Shrout, Drew Carter, who will likely be the third-string QB going forward, and Maddox Kopp.
"Drew's asked me almost daily — and not in an arrogant way, not in a disrespectful way, 'Coach I'm ready, what can I do? I'll do anything,'" Sanford said. "That right there is exactly what we're looking for."
McCown is still the Buffs' starter when healthy and Sanford said he practiced Tuesday, but the freshman will still be a game-time decision for Saturday's game at Oregon State. If he's not ready to go, Shrout will be ready to start.
"I was really impressed with his intentionality going into the game," Sanford said of Shrout's performance in relief. "I think some his rough starts have been from almost an over-driven, over-intense mentality. I just like the headspace he's been in."
Lewis was the incumbent starter coming into the year after starting all 12 games last season. He and Shrout were set to have a QB battle last August, but Shrout suffered a season-ending injury, leaving Lewis as the obvious answer.
The Texas native started all 12 games, despite taking plenty of hits behind a struggling offensive line. He finished the season with 1,540 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 188 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.
Lewis got his first collegiate action in the Alamo Bowl at the end of the 2020 season. He came in for Sam Noyer in a planned substitution, going 6-for-10 passing for 95 yards and rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Texas.
Because he's only appeared in two games, Lewis can use this as a redshirt season and still have three years of eligibility remaining.
"Even in his decision, I'm wanting to lend a helping hand," Sanford said. "At the end of the day, I think B-Lew needed a fresh start."