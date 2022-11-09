BOULDER — Last week at Folsom Field, it was two transfer quarterbacks squaring off. This Friday in Los Angeles, it’ll be the same story. But in both instances, the quarterbacks and programs are in much different spots.
Oregon and Bo Nix came into Boulder last Saturday and rolled to a 49-10 win and now Colorado hits the road to face USC on a short week as 34-point underdogs. The Trojans are led by Caleb Williams, who came to L.A. from Oklahoma with coach Lincoln Riley, and are firing on all cylinders as an offense.
For the Buffs, their quarterback — J.T. Shrout — probably isn’t having the season he envisioned when he finally got on the field for CU this season following the knee injury he suffered in preseason camp in 2021.
Shrout lost the initial starting job to Brendon Lewis, who’s since entered the transfer portal, before getting the start in Week 2 and 3, only to then lose the job to true freshman Owen McCown.
But since McCown left the win against Cal back on Oct. 15, Shrout has been back under center for the Buffs and will continue to play the rest of the season while McCown sits out to maintain his redshirt.
It was a promising start to the season for Shrout, who did appear in the Week 1 loss to TCU, despite not getting the start, and managed to play well enough to win start at Air Force and at Minnesota, but the consistency just hasn’t been there for the former Tennessee transfer outside of his solid performance in relief against Cal.
“I think there’s some things I’ve been able to learn from different experiences, all the way from game one to now,” Shrout said this week.
The offense as a whole has had many more flashes than it did last season and the underlying numbers are definitely improved from 2021, but the team hasn’t been able to put the ball in the end zone consistently.
Just look at last week’s loss to the Ducks. The CU offense totaled over 350 total yards, but managed to score just 10 points, despite getting into Oregon territory on over half of its drives.
“We’ve gotta execute better and put ourselves in position to finish drives,” Shrout said. “I thought we moved the ball better than we had been, but we’ve gotta finish drives and capitalize with touchdowns.”
The improvement for Shrout has been evident each week he’s gotten the chance to start, and he finally was able to complete 50% of his passes for the first time in a start this season against Oregon. He also had a career-high in passing yards in the game.
“I think there were some throws that he made that I thought were really good,” interim coach Mike Sanford said. “I thought he continued to see it better.”
It won’t be any easier going forward, though. Even beyond facing a top-10 team in USC on a short week, the Buffs close out the season with two good defenses in Washington and Utah. Add in the loss of his top receiver Jordyn Tyson, who suffered a season-ending injury against Oregon, and it’s going to continue to be a challenge for Shrout and this offense.
But if anything can make Shrout feel more comfortable, maybe it’s heading home to southern California and getting the chance to play in front of family and friends in a stadium he grew up less than an hour away from. Beating USC would certainly make his UCLA alumna mother happy.
“First time getting the chance to play college ball back in my home state, so it’ll be nice to have the family out there and play in front of them again,” Shrout said.