BOULDER • In case anyone’s forgotten, Alex Fontenot hasn’t gone anywhere.
It may be three years since the running back from Texas had his breakout season in 2019, rushing for nearly 900 yards and just under five yards per carry, but he’s still a Buff and he’s once again the starter after Jarek Broussard transferred to Michigan State in the offseason, joining former CU coach Mel Tucker in East Lansing.
“There’s no question I think people have forgotten about him,” coach Karl Dorrell said. “You notice him on the field whenever he gets a rep. I think he’s in 2019 form right now, from when I saw him when I first got here and watching all the tape. I just see his confidence, and his movement skills reminds me of where he was a couple years ago.”
This is Dorrell’s first time getting to see the real Fontenot in person.
When Dorrell arrived after Tucker left before the 2020 season, Fontenot suffered an injury that caused him to miss the entire pandemic-shortened season. Then last season, Fontenot was the backup to Broussard, who had his own breakout season in 2020, earning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Now, Fontenot is healthy once again and there’s no one ahead of him on the depth chart.
“If Alex can stay healthy, the sky’s the limit for him,” running backs coach Darian Hagan said. “He’s a top back, one of the top backs in the country given the opportunity, health-wise.”
Making it through camp healthy was a big deal for Fontenot. It was the first hurdle to clear, and now it’s full-speed ahead heading into Friday night’s season opener against TCU.
“It definitely feels good,” Fontenot told The Denver Gazette about being healthy heading into the season, “but I gotta keep the same intensity throughout the season that I had in camp. I can’t get complacent.”
A lot’s changed since Fontenot was in this position three falls ago.
Of course, he’s still got Hagan as his running backs coach, but there’s a brand-new offense put in place by offensive coordinator Mike Sanford and so far, Fontenot has loved the amount of ways the Buffs are trying to get him the ball.
“It’s nice when you have a coach that’s trying to put all the playmakers in position to make plays,” Fontenot said. That’s pretty exciting for me.”
And it didn’t even take much on Hagan’s part to convince Sanford that Fontenot is a guy he’ll want to involve heavily in the offense.
“Early on, I had to do a little probing, but ever since we started football school in the summer, I never said a word about it, because the proof’s in the pudding,” Hagan said.
He’s also running behind a new-and-improved offensive line that’s looking nothing like the group that struggled mightily throughout the 2021 season, failing to give quarterback Brendon Lewis much time to throw and failing to pave the way for Fontenot and Broussard in the backfield.
“They’re some monsters in the box,” Fontenot said. “They’re going to move bodies upfront, and I definitely notice a difference.”
Hagan had a strong message for his running back room in the preseason: “No one outside of this room thinks you can do anything.”
With that in mind, it would be easy for Fontenot to view Friday’s season opener as his chance to remind everyone outside the program that he hasn’t gone anywhere. But he knows that his coaches and his teammates believe in him, and that’s all he needs. So put a pin in those, “Alex Fontenot is BACK” tweets. Because he never left.
“You could look at it that way, but I’m just trying to go out there and make plays,” Fontenot said. “I take every game the same, really. I just try to go in there with a clear mind and do what I do.”