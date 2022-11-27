BOULDER — It was another gorgeous, sunny day in Boulder on Sunday, so when Tad Boyle says he feels like it’s the middle of January, not the end of November, it has nothing to do with the weather.

Colorado eked out a 65-62 win over a talented Yale team that was much more stressful than a typical game at this point of the season.

“Games in late November at home aren’t supposed to be that nerve racking,” Boyle said. “I just look at our schedule and I’m like, ‘Holy cow, what did I do?’”

It was the first home game for the Buffs in nearly three weeks, as they spent about a week and a half on the road following the season opener. CU went 2-3 on the trip that featured stops in Louisiana, Nashville and Myrtle Beach, but those two wins were both over ranked teams and could be good resume boosters come March.

But if you ask Boyle, Sunday’s win over a Yale team that might be the best team in the Ivy League was as impressive as they come.

“I may have overscheduled with this team, but we snuck out with a win,” Boyle said. “I thought our guys showed grit and toughness down the stretch.”

Despite CU leading for all but 26 seconds in the game and leading by double digits on a few occasions, Yale had a chance to take the lead on one occasion and force overtime on another in the final 20 seconds. But both times, the Buffs forced turnovers and made clutch free throws.

“We were fortunate to win this game,” Boyle said. “I do think, as we head into league play, at least our guys understand that nothing’s going to be easy.”

Tristan da Silva led the way offensively for CU, scoring a season-high 20 points on 15 shots. Da Silva came out firing to start both halves and it was the result of a chat he had with Boyle about getting him, and the other efficient scorers, more shots.

“At the end of the game, I want the stat sheet to look right in terms of who’s getting shots,” Boyle said. “Our most efficient players should be getting more shots. Coming into this game, Tristan and Ethan Wright were by far our two most efficient shooters.”

The Buffs also got a big boost from J’Vonne Hadley, who missed the final two games in Myrtle Beach with a shoulder injury he suffered in the opening game against UMass.

Jalen Gabiddon, who got the chance to play against his former team, got the start in Hadley's place.

Hadley provided the energy boost his team needed off the bench, also chipping in with an efficient 13 points on just 6 shots.

“I try to be that energy guy, be that scrappy guy who does it all,” Hadley said. “It just felt good to be out there again.”

A big reason this game almost slipped away from CU was a lack of understanding the scouting report. Boyle and the coaching staff noted Yale sharpshooter John Poulakidas before the game, but the sophomore guard managed to score a career-high 22 points anyway, knocking down six 3-pointers.

“You cannot let shooters on the scouting report get eight 3s off, much less make six of them,” Boyle said.

As Boyle mentioned, the schedule doesn’t get much easier in the next week and a half for the Buffs. Pac-12 play begins with both a home and a road game for every team this upcoming week, and then CU hosts in-state rival Colorado State on Dec. 8.

It all starts Thursday back at the CU Events Center, where an Arizona State team that will come to Boulder on a four-game winning streak, which includes a dominant win over No. 20 Michigan.

“We know Arizona State’s playing well right now.,” Boyle said. “We know it’s not going to be easy. Heck of an opportunity for our guys to see if we can get off on the right foot here.”