Since Deion Sanders’ arrival, Colorado has adopted the phrase “We coming.”

Now it looks like the Buffs are going, too.

According to multiple reports, CU is headed back to the Big 12, where Colorado was a founding member nearly three decades ago.

Colorado leaving Pac-12 to return to Big 12 in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. CU will receive full Big 12 share ($31.7M) from ESPN/Fox media deal. Buffs left because of Big 12 stability & Pac-12’s uncertainty, sources said. Announcement Thursdayhttps://t.co/IOo8LWAuTF pic.twitter.com/4Ilq91C0EO — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2023

There was a Board of Regents meeting Wednesday with another “special board meeting” set for 3 p.m. Thursday, which can be live streamed here.

“Wednesday's meeting represents a potential step in the process for university officials to approve a move there,” ESPN's Pete Thamel wrote.

The Buffs joined the Pac-12 in 2011. A potential exit would come at the end of the 2023-24 season, which is also when the current Pac-12 media rights deal expires. Thus, CU would not have to pay an exit fee to leave the conference.

ESPN also reported there is a meeting of the Big 12 presidents and chancellors Wednesday night, which could include an update on expansion.

The Big 12 added four schools to the conference this summer — BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston — ahead of the departures of both Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2024. That leaves the Big 12 with 12 teams after this season, but conference commissioner Brett Yormark said earlier this month they “had a plan for expansion” and “hopefully we can execute that plan sooner than later.”

CU athletic director Rick George was a member of a panel on the expanding college football playoff last week at Pac-12 football media day in Las Vegas, but he did not take questions from the media while he was there. He also did not comment to ESPN this week when asked about a potential decision to leave the Pac-12, but did say, "We are where we are. We've just got to figure it out."

Despite UCLA and USC’s moves to the Big Ten next summer and the lack of a new media rights deal for the conference, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said last week the conference isn’t concerned about other conferences, specifically the Big 12, poaching other Pac-12 schools away from the conference.

“Our schools are committed to each other and to the Pac-12,” Kliavkoff said. “We'll get our media rights deal done. We'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle.”