BOULDER • Nique Clifford was called into the CU Buffs starting lineup earlier than he expected.
After not playing much as a freshman for the Buffs, Clifford worked his way into the rotation as a sophomore as an athletic guard off the bench. He jumps out of the gym and is willing and eager to guard anyone he's asked to guard.
When senior Elijah Parquet suffered a leg injury that wound up costing him a big chunk of the season, inserting Clifford into the starting lineup was the easy choice for Tad Boyle to make.
“It definitely helped me to get experience on the floor,” Clifford told The Denver Gazette this week. “At the end of the day, I had to step up into his role and help the team win. Eli was a great role model for me, showing me where to be on the court and just being a leader.”
Now heading into his junior season, the Colorado Springs native and Vanguard alum is expected to be a starter. Parquet, who was CU’s top perimeter defender for multiple years, decided to use his extra year of eligibility elsewhere, winding up at UNLV. Now it’s Clifford who will be tasked with guarding the best wing players the Pac-12 has to offer. There's a lot.
Clifford didn’t arrive in Boulder as a ready-made stopper. Anyone who’s listened to Boyle speak for 5 minutes knows defense and rebounding are the program's cornerstones, but that’s something Clifford had to learn to appreciate early in his time at CU. Now, he loves it.
“Since I’ve been here, it’s been an adjustment defensively,” Clifford said. “It’s become more enjoyable being a really good defender and seeing Eli doing that on a nightly basis — (to) guard the other team’s best perimeter player. I saw how fun that was. I took that to heart and realized that I could be a really good defender with my athleticism and length.”
Clifford proved he is capable of filling Parquet’s role on defense, but there was still something elements missing from his offensive game. Parquet was a solid catch-and-shoot player who had to be respected on offense. Clifford doesn’t want to be exactly like Parquet, but he had to become an offensive threat for Boyle to count on him in crunch time.
“I’ve gotta be a two-way player for the team,” Clifford said. “I really worked on my dribbling and being in more control of the ball. I had to get my handle tighter. I really worked on getting my jumper consistent and becoming an even better passer.”
Part of that improvement will come from taking open shots when they’re there. Clifford was still a young player last season getting his first taste of consistent minutes of college ball. Now he’s one of three juniors on the team who are most familiar with Boyle's M.O. He must be assertive.
“I definitely want to play the right way and if there’s one more pass with a guy wide open, I’m going to swing it to him,” Clifford said. “But I definitely passed up some shots last year that I’ve gotta be comfortable taking and making those [shots] because I feel like I’m a good shooter.”