The 18th class to be inducted into the University of Colorado Athletic Hall of Fame this November will feature nine Buffalo athletic legends representing seven different sports.

The inductees, including three who will be honored posthumously, cover a period starting in the 1940s through the early 2010s, representing six different decades in all. The nine overall hail from football (three athletes), with one each from men's basketball, women's basketball, cross country and track, skiing, soccer and track and field.



For the second straight year, four of the inductees are women, matching the most in all 18 classes. The athletic department celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX earlier this year.

Here are this year's inductees:

Emma Coburn, cross country & track (2009-13)

Karol Damon, track & field (1989-92)

Robert Doll, basketball (1939-42)

Andre Gurode, football (1998-2001)

Bill Harris, football/administration (1961-63; 2001-10)

Clark Matis, skiing (1967-69)

Laura Munnelly, soccer (2003-06)

Nate Solder, football (2007-10)

Brittany Spears, basketball (2007-11)

