Where the good news shines

Wednesday was a historic day for college golf in Colorado.

The CU Buffs and CSU Rams went low.

The Buffs and Rams both qualified for the NCAA championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 26-31. It’s the first time since 1999 both programs made the NCAAs.

Let’s start with CU, the bigger surprise. The Buffs were ranked No. 52 and are the lowest-ranked team among the 30 to qualify for the finals. It’s been 21 years since the Buffs made the finals. CU’s best finish was a tie for eighth in 1968. The Buffs had a spectacular performance to finish third in the NCAA Norman (Okla.) regional, the second-best showing in program history.

It was only the second time in Buffs history that all five players in a 54-hole tournament turned in scores of par or better. Hunter Swanson, a freshman from Northfield, led the Buffs with a 6-under total of 210 at the 7,400-yard Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. Swanson’s birdie on the ninth hole clinched CU’s best round in an NCAA regional — 276, 12-under par.

The CSU Rams clinched the program’s third NCAA finals appearance at the Auburn (Ala.) regional. The Rams were ranked No. 25 in the Bushnell/Golfweek poll. CSU stick Christoph Bleier earned co-medalist with a 7-under 209. The Austrian is the first Ram to win a regional individual title. CSU’s Connor Jones put two Rams in the top three with a 5-under 211.

It had been 21 years since the Buffs made the NCAA finals. CU’s best finish was a tie for eighth in 1968. It had been 12 years since the Rams made the NCAA finals. CSU also reached the ultimate college tournament in 1999 and 2011.

In 1999 at Hazeltine National in Minnesota, the last time CU and CSU golf both reached the NCAA finals, the Buffs finished 23rd — one stroke ahead of the Rams, who shot 618 for 24th. Next week, Colorado is the state of golf.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)