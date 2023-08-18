Where the good news shines

The University of Colorado men's basketball team will participate in the 2023 Sunshine Slam, Nov. 20-21, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Colorado will take on Richmond on Monday, Nov. 20, in a Beach Bracket semifinal at 6 p.m. Florida State and UNLV play in the first semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Both Beach Bracket games are scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network.

The Beach Bracket championship game will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

In addition, the Buffaloes will host Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the CU Events Center in a home game element of the Sunshine Slam. Milwaukee will join Stetson, Siena and Central Michigan in Daytona Beach in the Ocean Bracket.

