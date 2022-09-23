Where the good news shines
The University of Colorado and the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame will honor 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee Rashaan Salaam with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute on Saturday during the Buffs’ home game against UCLA.
Kickoff is set for noon and will be televised on Pac-12 Network.
Salaam, who died on Dec. 6, 2016, won the Heisman Trophy in 1994. He rushed for over 2,050 yards that season and led the Buffs to an 11-1 record. A unanimous first-team All-American in 1994, Salaam also claimed the Walter Camp and Doak Walker awards.
"If Rashaan was here, I think he would enjoy this honor and celebration of him being inducted into the National Football College (Hall) of Fame," said his mother, Khalada Salaam-Alaji.
Saturday's ceremony will take place between the first and second quarters. A commemorative logo will grace the field and a highlight video will be shown on the scoreboard. NFF president and CEO Steve Hatchell, a CU graduate, will present Salaam's mother and his brother, Kabali, with a commemorative plaque that will be an exact replica of his Hall of Fame plaque.
Joining his mother and brother on the field will be former CU teammates Michael Westbrook, Chris Hudson, Derek West and Tony Berti, along with athletic director Rick George.
—Chris Schmaedeke
