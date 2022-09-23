FILE - In this Dec. 10, 1994, file photo, Colorado's Rashaan Salaam poses with his Heisman Trophy at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York. As online bids for Salaam's trophy near $300,000, the mother of the former University of Colorado running back is convinced the trophy was stolen. Khalada Salaam told CBS Sports in a story published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, that the family found the door to his Boulder-area condominium was unlocked and "you could just walk right in" when they went to clean it following his suicide in 2016. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel, File)