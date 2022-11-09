Where good news shines
It’s crowded at the top in men’s college basketball.
No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 3 Houston and No. 4 Kentucky received first-place votes in the AP’s preseason Top 25 poll. One program that should be much higher in the polls: No. 11 Tennessee.
The CU Buffs play the Vols on Saturday in Nashville, and the Vols should be considered a threat to win the national title. What a delightful opportunity for Tad Boyle’s new-look Buffaloes, who opened the season Monday with an 82-66 win over UC-Riverside at CU Events Center.
Tyler King, our college athletics beat writer, was there to cover the Buffs’ opener, and he came away impressed: "Everything that was talked about in the preseason — the depth, the team, the newcomers — was all on display,” he wrote.
After the Buffs face Grambling State on Wednesday, they head to Nashville to meet a Tennessee squad that will field an aggressive defense will the athletes to pull it off. Arizona’s underrated. USC will be tough. But it says here the Vols are the best team on CU’s schedule.
Welcome back, college hoops. We missed you.
