The University of Colorado's Shyra James scored two goals in the Buffs' 2-1 win over North Carolina State on Thursday in Boulder.

The Buffs got on the board early in the sixth minute and that goal held true until NC State's Taylor Chism found the net in the 87th minute to tie the game at 1.

The winner by James came at 89:22 on the clock and just three minutes after the Pack tied the game. The goal marks a new school record for the latest game-winning goal in regulation.

The Buffs close out the current six-game homestand on Sunday by hosting Purdue at noon.

