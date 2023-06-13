Where good news shines

Life's a beach for CU Buffs women's basketball.

The Buffs were chosen as one of four programs to compete in the 2023 Island Tournament at the Paradise Jam Classic in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. CU will play three games in three days, opening against Cincinnati on Nov. 23. Colorado will also play Kentucky (Nov. 24) and North Carolina State (Nov. 25).

"We are incredibly excited to have our team participate in a prestigious tournament like the Paradise Jam," Buffs coach JR Payne said.

It will be CU's first time playing in the tournament. CU leads the all-time series against NC State (1-0), has split with Kentucky (1-1) and will meet Cincinnati for the first time.

The ESPN networks will broadcast the action.

For more information leading up to the tournament, go to the Paradise Jam website.

