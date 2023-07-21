Where the good news shines

The University of Colorado soccer team continued to add to its 2023 roster by bringing on Colorado Mesa transfer Lila Dere.

Dere is coming off back-to-back Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors, totaling 82 points in the last two seasons for the Mavericks.

The Grand Junction native led all of Division II last year in goals per game (1.21), shots per game (6.16), shots on goal per game (3.21), total goals (23) and was second in the nation with her 48 points.

Dere graduated from Fruita Monument as the program's all-time leading scorer. She led the state with 33 goals as a junior and was a four-time All-State honorable mention selection to go with her two Southwestern League Player of the Year honors.

