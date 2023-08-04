Where the good news shines

The Colorado Buffaloes Tennis team was honored with the ITA Academic Award and Antonia Balzert and Ellen Puzak were named ITA Scholar Athletes for the 2022-23 season.

For the team to be honored, all members must achieve at least a 3.2 grade point average for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters, and the eight Buffaloes that made up the 2022-23 team achieved a 3.37 team GPA.

Athletes must have a 3.5 grade point average for the same two semesters and Puzak led the way with a 3.67 followed closely by Balzert with a 3.61.

Four other Buffs on the team individually maintained above a 3.2 grade point average over the two semesters.

