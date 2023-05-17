Where good news shines

Coach Prime went live from his latest recruiting win.

Aaron Butler, a four-star athlete from Calabasas, Calif., gave a verbal commitment to Deion Sanders and the CU Buffs football program Tuesday. Butler announced his pledge in the comments section of Sanders' Instagram account, according to the recruiting site On3.

Butler is another two-way prospect headed to Boulder. On3 considers him the No. 122 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class and chose the Buffs over the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Oregon. Butler was a one-time USC recruit.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)