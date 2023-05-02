Where good news shines

JR Payne's CU Buffs got better on Monday.

They got a Zag.

The CU women's basketball program hired Taelor Karr as an assistant coach. Karr spent the past two seasons on the Oklahoma State staff after five seasons as an assistant at Santa Clara.

Karr goes way back with Payne, the Buffs head coach who led them to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in March. Karr played for Kelly Graves at Gonzaga University, where she was named West Coast Conference player of the year in 2012-13. Payne began her coaching career alongside Graves at Gonzaga.

The Buffs had a staff opening after Tim Hays was hired as the head coach at Pepperdine.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)