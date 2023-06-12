Where good news shines

The CU Buffs women's basketball program hit the transfer portal again with the addition of former Missouri guard Sara-Rose Smith.

Smith played three seasons at Missouri and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 6.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while playing in all 31 games for the Tigers.

"Sara-Rose will be a great addition to our ball club and we are very excited that she is joining us," Buffs coach JR Payne said. "Adding length and versatility on the perimeter is always a priority for us and we are excited to have someone with Sara-Rose's experience joining our squad."

Smith is from Australia. She led Missouri in rebounding and ranked 14th in the SEC. Smith scored in double figures 11 times, including a career-high 16 points in a win over Vanderbilt.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)