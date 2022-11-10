Where good news shines
Quay Miller must be the center of attention for CU Buffs women’s basketball.
She’s off to a rip-roaring start.
Miller, who helped JR Payne’s Buffs to last year's NCAA Tournament as the Pac-12’s sixth player of the year, set career highs with 22 points and 17 rebounds in a season-opening win.
The Buffs beat New Mexico State 85-55 Monday at CU Events Center.
The transition from bench star to starting center came easy for Miller, who made her first career start. And CU needs a fast start from its best player in a month that includes road games at Texas Tech (Nov. 16) and No. 5 Tennessee (Nov. 25) and a home game against another quality squad from Air Force (Nov. 19). Miller was named to the preseason Lisa Leslie award watch list.
CU (1-0) hosts Jackson State (0-1) Saturday in Boulder with tickets going for only $10.
