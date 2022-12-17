Where the good news shines
Last season was a struggle for the CU Buffs football team and that's why there are big changes in Boulder. Hello, Coach Prime!
Despite an 1-11 record, several Buffs earned postseason honors.
Last week the Pac-12 released the All-Pac-12 team as voted on by the league’s coaches. Freshman WR Jordyn Tyson was an honorable mention selection for Freshman Offensive Player of the year ILB Josh Chandler-Semedo, CB/RS Nikko Reed, OG Casey Roddick, TE Brady Russell and DL Jalen Sami were all named honorable mention. Reed earned the honor both as a cornerback and a return specialist.
On Thursday, the NFF Colorado Chapter released the All-Colorado team. Earning first-team honors were OT Tommy Brown and Chandler-Semedo. Kicker Cole Becker, RB Alex Fontenot, DE Terrance Lang and S Trevor Woods all earned second-team honors alongside Reed, Roddick, Russell and Sami.
Thursday also saw the release of the Phil Steele All-Pac-12 team. Chandler-Semedo, Russell and Sami were named to the third team while Roddick earned fourth team along with Reed.
