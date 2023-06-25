Where the good news shines

Team Colorado, a group of University of Colorado men's basketball alumni, is officially returning to the The Basketball Tournament (TBT) and will be the No. 3 seed in the Dayton Region.

Play starts on July 26 at the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Team Colorado will open play against the No. 6 seed Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni team, on Wednesday, July 26, at 1 p.m. The winner of that game will face either No. 2 Friday Beers (traditionally called Armored Athlete) and No. 7 Athletics Miami on Friday, July 28, at 4 p.m.

The Dayton Regional championship game is Saturday, July 29, at 5 p.m. All games will be broadcast on the ESPN Family of Networks.

Colorado returns to TBT for the first time in four years. The Buffaloes had a memorable four-year run early in the tournament's history, including a spot in the championship game in 2016.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)