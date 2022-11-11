Where good news shines
CU Buffs basketball is cooking with gas.
It all starts with recruiting — for Tad Boyle’s men and JR Payne’s women.
Here’s the tally after national signing day Wednesday: seven signees, including a pair of 4-star prospects for the Buffs women and a five-star prospect for the Buffs men.
What do all the stars mean? Check back in four years.
The headliner for the men: Cody Williams, an Arizona prep standout and the third five-star prospect to land in Boulder (Chauncey Billups, David Harrison). The women's headliners: Kennedy Sanders and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, a pair of top-100 prospects — Sanders from Minnesota, Loomis-Goltl from Nebraska. And that’s a big takeaway from the haul going to Boulder: seven recruits, none from Colorado.
That’s not a knock on Boyle and Payne’s efforts, either. The Pac-12 talent isn't here in 2023.
Buffs hoops fans have good reason to believe their success continues beyond this season.
(“Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)