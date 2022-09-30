BOULDER — Last season’s game against Arizona was one of the few bright spots for Colorado.

The commanding 34-0 win at Folsom Field was the first of three Pac-12 triumphs in 2021.

But things are much different for both programs as they’re set to meet in Tucson Saturday night. Jedd Fisch has seemingly turned things around in his second season in charge and Karl Dorrell’s team has suffered four-straight blowout losses.

Even the players on the field won’t resemble last year’s game in Boulder. Brendon Lewis was the quarterback for CU and he won’t be playing (at least to start) this Saturday. CU’s leading rusher, Jarek Broussard, and leading receiver, Brenden Rice, are no longer with the team.

On the flip side, Arizona also has a new quarterback and a new batch of skill position players. It’s led to a 2-2 start for the Wildcats and they enter as a 17.5-point favorite vs. CU.

Here are three storylines to watch:

A reeling Buffs defense

The good news for the CU defense is that it lowered its season average of rushing yards per game last weekend against UCLA. The bad news is that it only lowered that average to just over 320 rushing yards per game, which is still 60 yards per game worse than every other Division 1 team in the nation.

“Every now and then, there’s someone out of a gap or they get cut out of a gap because of a run scheme,” Dorrell said Monday. “Those are some challenging things for us defensively when you get out of a gap and all of a sudden the linebacker is two gaps away from where he is and he’s in a panic. We feel like our front can be much better than it is right now.”

That’s an understatement. It’s surprising how bad the front seven has been for the Buffs, given that it’s the only group on the roster with any real experience.

The Wildcats, however, are a pass-first offense and are averaging only 125 rushing yards per game, so this could be game for the CU defense to get back on track, at least in terms of stopping the run.

Arizona’s QB savior?

The biggest reason for Arizona’s quick turnaround is the play of Washington State transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura.

He’s come in and taken over the offense from the start and is averaging close to 300 passing yards per game.

“Very confident quarterback, very experienced quarterback,” Dorrell said of de Laura. “I think he’s a big catalyst for their offense.”

De Laura has thrown for eight touchdowns against six interceptions, so there is some volatility with his play. That won’t be easy as UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing is an electric player at wide receiver. He’s clearly been de Laura’s top target with 386 receiving yards and six touchdowns through four games.

CU’s youth movement

The Buffs had three true freshmen start on offense last week for the first time since 2008.

Owen McCown will get the start at QB again after a solid first start against UCLA. Offensive lineman Van Wells will likely get another start at left guard and even though Chase Sowell will likely miss Saturday’s game, fellow freshman Jordyn Tyson could be in line for another start.

“We are a youthful team just by makeup, but it is a product of [having] freshmen that are talented players,” Dorrell said. “In Van Wells’ case, he’s one of our better players, offensively. ... We feel our freshmen class is a really good class.”

McCown will have an opportunity to get the CU offense in a rhythm against an Arizona defense that hasn’t been impressive as a unit. He and his roommate Tyson have developed on-field chemistry, connecting for a touchdown last weekend.

“It’s always been there,” Tyson said of his connection with McCown. “He’s my roommate so we were always getting extra work. We’ve always had a connection, but it keeps getting better and better.”

CU Buffs at Arizona

7:40 pm, Saturday, Arizona Stadium (50,782), Tucson

TV: Pac-12 Network (JB Long, Max Browne)

Radio: 94.1 FM and KHOW 630 AM (Mark Johnson, Gary Barnett, Bobby Pesavento)